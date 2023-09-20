Ben Shapiro Slams ‘Vile, Deviant’ Howard Stern Being Lauded For Calling Boebert A ‘Disgrace’

Ben Shapiro blasted Howard Stern for calling Rep. Lauren Boebert a “disgrace to this country,” after being ejected from a musical performance for disruptive behavior.

Stern called out the Republican congresswoman this week, saying “Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country!”

“Forget the politics. She’s in a t*tty dress. She’s with some dude. Looks like she’s obviously vaping, but also looks like she might be grabbing his penis during Beetlejuice,” Stern said before launching into commentary about the Congresswoman’s body.

“But I got to admit — when I watch that tape I go ‘God she must be so much fun to f*ck,’” Stern said.

When asked if she was needed in Congress with her type of behavior Stern joked, “we need her in a strip club and we need her to give lap dances, and we need her to play with guy’s d*cks.”

Shapiro took aim at Stern on the Wednesday edition of his Daily Wire podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show:

SHAPIRO: So the rule is in our media and in our international politics, as it turns out that if you mirror the priorities of the left, then you can pretty much do whatever you want. And long as you’re not caught on camera doing it. Any other thing, you’re pretty much okay. The reason I say this is because if you look at the disparate consequences for public figures ranging from, say, Russell Brand on the one hand to to somebody like Howard Stern, on the other, the public consequences are quite disparate.

Shapiro first discussed Brand, the British comedian turned political commentator who has been accused by several woman of sexual assault. Shapiro noted that after the accusations became public, Brand’s YouTube channel was demonetized by the company citing the “creator’s off-platform behavior.”

“So if there are serious allegations made against you of any sort, I suppose now all of your videos just immediately get demonetized,” Shapiro said.

“These sorts of standards are certainly not going to be evenly applied. Obviously, they’re not going to be evenly applied. And this is what brings me to Howard Stern,” Shapiro said.

The podcaster noted that Stern has been in recent headlines for “pushing very loudly to the left.” Shapiro may have been referring Stern recently embracing being labeled “woke,” or his continued covid paranoia.

“Howard Stern spent pretty much my entire life from the time I was a teenager on — being one most famous people in America being an absolute deviant and a degraded person beyond all measure,” Shapiro said.

“The kinds of behavior that Howard Stern has regularly engaged in, publicly throughout his career are disgusting. I mean, they are disreputable. They are vile toward women and all the rest. He’s one of the most vile people in public life for decades on end,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro played a series of clips where Stern makes questionable comments about female guests on his show. Then went after Stern for acting as a “moral exemplar” calling Boebert a “digrace” for her disruptive behavior with her date to a musical performance, which included groping, vaping, and flipping off an usher at the venue.

The Daily Wire host had previously called out Boebert’s behavior as “disgusting.”

“But you know, who doesn’t have a leg to stand on, talking about gross public behavior is Howard Stern. But Howard Stern apparently has no compunction about doing any of this,” Shapiro said.

“‘We don’t need her in Congress. She’s a disgrace to Congress,’ says Howard Stern. Now, how’s Howard Stern able to get away with all this stuff? Because, again, he mirrors the political priorities of the left. You can be as gross as you want to be, so long as you mirror the political priorities of the left,” Shapiro said.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com