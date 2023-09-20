DeSantis Plummets to Fifth In Latest CNN New Hampshire Poll

The campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received some tough news on Wednesday with the publication of a CNN poll of New Hampshire voters.

DeSantis, who was once considered a serious rival to former President Donald Trump, is currently in fifth place. However, he is within the margin of error of three other candidates.

Trump remains the clear favorite with 39%, while Vivek Ramaswamy (13%), Nikki Haley (12%) Chris Christie (11%), and DeSantis 10% are battling it out for second.

It was the first poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire of voters in the state since July, when DeSantis polled at 26%.

The former president remains the heavy favorite despite being under criminal indictment in four jurisdictions, two of which are federal cases.

Regarding the poll, CNN reported:

The poll suggests a sizable share of voters are open to changing their minds between now and the primary, which is expected to be held in January but does not yet have an official date. The share of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire who say they have definitely decided whom to support holds steady compared with the July UNH poll at 36%, with 38% saying they are leaning toward a candidate and 24% still trying to decide. Trump’s supporters are more likely to say they have made up their minds – 69% of Trump voters in the primary say they’ve definitely decided, compared with just 18% of those backing other candidates.

Trump has not been shy about attacking rivals when they criticize him. While DeSantis has not been nearly as harsh as Christie when speaking about Trump, the former president has repeatedly targeted the governor merely for challenging him.

“Ron would have not been governor if it wasn’t for me,” Trump said of DeSantis in January, months before DeSantis announced his bid. “When I hear that he might run, I consider that very disloyal.”

