Stern Mocks CNN ‘Curing’ Don Lemon With 1 Day of ‘Sensitivity’ Training: ‘They Must Have An Expert Over There!’

Howard Stern joked that CNN’s Don Lemon was cured after just one day of “formal training,” and suggested he be moved back to a late time slot.

On the Wednesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed Lemon’s viral comments about women’s prime age.

The comments originated last Thursday when Lemon remarked that 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her prime.

This was after Haley called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

Lemon has since apologized and was made to participate in “formal training” before returning to CNN’s morning show.

On Stern’s show Wednesday, he said Lemon should be moved back to a late time slot on the network, saying, “I don’t think anybody paid attention to him there.”

Stern spoke with co-host Robin Quivers about Lemon’s comments.

“Obviously on CNN, you don’t say a woman is in her prime, in her twenties and thirties, you know?” Stern said.

“Well, if you have any sense, you don’t ever say it. I don’t care where you are,” Quivers replied.

“…They suspended him for a day, and they sent him right into sensitivity training. And then he came back the next day. He was all cured,” Stern said. “I said, that’s fantastic! They must have an expert over there.”

“I’ve been in therapy 30 years, I think, and I’m still not cured,” he added.

Quivers joked that Lemon returned to work, “saying all the right things,” after the training.

“I’m just saying, I would like to interview the person who does the training because this person’s a genius,” Stern said.

“Maybe you need sensitivity training?” Quivers suggested. “See, this is what you haven’t gotten.”

“Let me tell you something, I’ve been insensitive my whole life, And, if I could be fixed in a day by this person… I want this person in my life and so does everybody else,” Stern said.

He recommended Lemon be moved to a later time slot.

“Poor Don Lemon, he’s gotta go back on middays. I don’t think anybody paid attention to him there. I don’t think anybody actually watches midday on CNN. And he could say whatever you want,” Stern said before being corrected by a producer that Lemon actually aired at 10 PM, not midday.

“That’s a great time slot. 10:00 PM on CNN – there’s crickets,” Stern said.

In concluding the segment, Stern did note that at least CNN is giving Lemon another chance.

“In our society now, somebody says a little something they’ll right away, get rid of you. So at least they gave him the sensitivity training and now he’s all fixed up and they’re gonna put him right back,” Stern said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com