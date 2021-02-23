Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke out about criticism he has faced over his trip to Cancun amid the Texas energy crisis in an interview Tuesday, and expressed his support for a new philosophy of “respect.”

Cruz appeared on Ruthless, the conservative podcast co-hosted by Josh Holmes, former chief of staff and campaign manager for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). A significant portion of the conversation revolved around the scandal Cruz faces for flying away from Texas last week — originally intending to take a family vacation — while the state was dealing with freezing temperatures and a collapse in the energy grid.

Cruz blew off the firestorm at one point by referencing the joke that he is the Zodiac Killer.

“I haven’t had this much negative press coverage since Northern California in the 1960s,” he said. As Cruz went on with more serious complaints over the media coverage surrounding his escapade, the senator was eventually asked if he was investigating who leaked the group chat messages where his wife, Heidi Cruz, invited friends to the family getaway.

“I will say, Heidi was pretty pissed at that,” Cruz said. “She was actually over at the neighbor’s house yesterday, sort of walking through that…We have a number of Republicans who are neighbors but we also have a lot of Democrats, folks on our streets who put up Beto signs, which I thought was a little rude.”

As Cruz lamented that the whole blow-up was “a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty” things are, he then had this to say:

Here’s a suggestion: Just don’t be a**holes. Like, just, you know, treat each other as human beings have some degree, some modicum of respect.

The Ruthless podcast took off in early October just after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The podcast’s logo is an image of the Supreme Court and the name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fact that Ginsburg is no longer there.

Listen above (start at 47:20), via Ruthless.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]