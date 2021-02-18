Group text messages sent by Heidi Cruz, wife of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R), show that the family’s Cancun controversial getaway was a last-minute decision, one that came after she invited other friends in what was an attempt on her part to flee the Cruz’a “FREEZING” home.

The chats, leaked to the New York Times and included in a Thursday evening story, reveal the Senator’s spouse making the pitch for coming along with her family, noting that the hotel where she would be staying has plenty of rooms and that families can get a Covid test before they return.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” Cruz wrote on the group text. “We may go to Cancún.” The Senator’s wife also pitched a “direct flight” and “hotels w capacity. Seriously.”

“Text messages sent from Ms. Cruz to friends and Houston neighbors on Wednesday revealed a hastily planned trip. Their house was ‘FREEZING,’ as Ms. Cruz put it,” the Times reported. “She proposed a getaway until Sunday. Ms. Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed ‘many times,’ noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security.”

After Cruz’s departure to Mexico was tracked — and torn apart online for its callous timing during the massive Texas blackouts — the GOP Senator abruptly returned to Texas on Thursday afternoon, where he blamed his daughters for the untimely vacation.

“Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here, and now I’m headed back to Texas and back to continue the work to try and get the power on. What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable,” Cruz stated.

When he arrived home, he offered yet another admission of his poor decision-making, even as protestors chanting “Resign!” could be heard in the background.

