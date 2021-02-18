Fox News’ Sean Hannity hosted beleaguered Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on his Thursday night show, after what may have been among the Texas Senator’s most difficult, besieged, and embarrassing 24 hours of his political career.

To kick off the interview, Hannity began foaming the rhetorical runway by talking about how he knew personally that Cruz was taking the massive Texas blackouts “seriously” and the senator was working “hand-in-hand” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the unprecedented blizzard approached the state.

But the Fox host then went further, putting a fully sympathetic spin on Cruz’s decision to flee his stricken state for a family vacation at a ritzy, oceanfront resort in Mexico.

“You went and you took your daughters to Cancun and you came back,” Hannity said, clearly teeing up a friendly gloss on the GOP Senator’s conduct. “I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round-trip quick drop-off trip and come home.”

“Well, Sean, that’s right,” Cruz replied, nodding his head. But he then circled back to Hannity’s earlier comments starting the segment, making it unclear what he was agreeing with.

In fact, Cruz was not planning on a “quick drop-off trip” when he departed with his wife and two daughters on Wednesday evening. Instead, he was expecting to return on Saturday, but rebooked to fly back on Thursday after his trip stoked white-hot outrage.

Sen. Cruz booked his return ticket from Cancún to Texas at 6 a.m. Thursday and was initially booked to return on Saturday, source with knowledge of the situation tells @NBCNews. – @PeterAlexander — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2021

Hannity notably did not mention this reporting. But just moments after the Fox host implied the Texas senator was always intending to make an overnight trip, Cruz himself acknowledged the truth.

“So last night I flew down with them to the beach and then I flew back this afternoon. I had initially planned to stay through the weekend,” Cruz admitted. “But as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground. As much as you can do by phone and Zoom, it’s not the same as being here.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

