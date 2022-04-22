Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple charts.

The NBC News podcast Truthers: Tiffany Dover Is Dead* has taken the top spot, at number one.

The first episode premiered on April 18 and covers the story of Tiffany Dover, a nurse who got her first Covid vaccine in 2020. Right after getting the shot, Dover was interviewed about the experience and fainted on camera. Conspiracy theories flooded the internet about Dover and the vaccine. The podcast aims to separate fact from fiction and search for Dover, who, in the aftermath, chose to stay silent about it all.

Following Truthers: Tiffany Dover Is Dead* is Dateline NBC, The Daily, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, and Crime Junkie.

Check out the full list below:

