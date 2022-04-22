Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Calling Pelosi a ‘Traitor’ — Gets Corrected By Evidence

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) denied calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) a “traitor” while testifying during a hearing meant to determine if she is legally qualified to run for reelection in the state.

Free Speech for People, a campaign-finance reform organization that advocates for fair elections, launched the case against Greene, arguing that the representative violated the 14th Amendment by helping facilitate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Greene took the stand on Friday, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to testify under oath about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as many have argued that her denial of the 2020 presidential election ultimately worked to incite the insurrection.

At one point during her testimony, Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the challengers in the trial, asked Greene if she thought “Pelosi is a traitor to the country.”

“I’m not answering that,” Greene replied, arguing that the question was an example of “speculation.”

“You’ve said that haven’t you?” Celli continued to press.

“No, I haven’t said that,” Greene responded, prompting the lawyer to ask to display “Exhibit 5.”

“Oh no, wait, hold on now, I believe by not upholding — securing the border, that that violates her oath of office.”

“Fair enough, I’m not interested in her oath of office, I’m interested in that you said that she is a traitor to our country,” Celli continued.

The lawyer proceeded to point to an example of Greene saying just that:

Here is the video of the comments she initially denied: pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene said in the video, which she reportedly posted on Facebook at the time. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

The lawyer went on to ask Greene if she had liked a post that said, “It’s quicker that a bullet to the head would be a quicker way to remove Nancy Pelosi from the role of Speaker?”

“I have had many people manage my social media account over the years,” Greene responded. “I have no idea who liked that.”

Greene went on to say she never intended to promote violence, adding, “I only believe in peaceful demonstration.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

