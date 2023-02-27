WATCH: Greg Gutfeld Smokes a Joint With Bill Maher as They Discuss Their Careers, Porn and Partying

Bill Maher and Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld sat down for an in-depth discussion on life, careers and their former party days.

For the Sunday edition of Maher’s podcast Club Random, Gutfeld joined the comedian at his studio bar. And in typical Maher fashion, the two smoked a joint to help the conversation flow.

Gutfeld discussed a hilarious encounter at an airport bar in which he assumed the fellow patron hated Fox News.

“I was at an airport, it was Newark, I was waiting for my wife, she was flying in from somewhere, I’d just flown in and I was at a bar, and this dude was sitting there at the bar, and he was just staring at me, and he looked like somebody who didn’t like me, he was an older dude, and so, I’m assuming, because I’m at Fox, that this was somebody who hates Fox,” Gutfeld explained. “He decides that he is going to get up and he’s going to talk to me, and I could see it happening, and he comes over to me, and he goes, ‘I just want to tell you that you should be ashamed of what you do for a living.'”

“‘TMZ has ruined so many people,'” the patron told Gutfeld, mistaking him for TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

As the conversation continued, Gutfeld reminded Maher of the time they ran into each other years prior.

“It was an after party for your show and you were there. I think I shaked (sic) your hand, but I’m not sure I did,” Gutfeld told Maher.

“Oh, well, if it was that, no-one can remember,” Maher replied.

Maher congratulated Gutfeld on the success of his Fox News Channel show, Gutfeld!

“Listen, you’ve made a big success of your show there,” Maher said. “I always say to people, you know, you may not love somebody’s success, but you have to respect success, you know?”

Toward the end of their discussion the conversation turned to porn, a topic of conversation often featured on Maher’s podcast.

“How do they monetize that though? That’s the thing that I don’t get,” Gutfeld said.

“That is fascinating, I never really actually thought about that,” Maher replied. “The idea, I’ve wondered about this, the idea that incest porn is really about being lazy — It’s about being lazy.”

“You don’t want to even leave the house. You don’t want to leave the house, she’s right there,” Gutfeld laughed.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

