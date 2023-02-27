‘FAKE NEWS!’ Trump Trashes Fox News For ‘Promoting Ron DeSanctus So Hard,’ Pushes For Alternative Network

Former President Donald Trump tore into Fox News on Monday, alleging the right-of-center network is boosing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) “so hard” it’s no longer “Real News.”

“FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding:

Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing “JEB!” The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has “TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,” but they barely show it. Instead they go with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and now, even “Yesper,” who have been wrong about everything! Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!

Trump’s post marks the former president’s latest jab at DeSantis, who has yet to announce he is a candidate for president. Trump has already begun attacking DeSantis in earnest, calling him everything from a RINO (Republican in name only) to a “globalist” to even insinuating he was once a “groomer” of young girls.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is a member of the Fox Corp board, has publicly voiced his opposition to Trump securing the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in recent weeks. Ryan told a local Wisconsin reporter over the weekend he would not attend the RNC, which is being held in his home state, if Trump is the nominee in 2024. “For the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?” an ABC 12 reporter asked Ryan.

“It depends on who the nominee is. I’ll be here if it’s somebody not named Trump,” Ryan replied.

The remark follows Ryan last week telling another local reporter that Trump will lose if nominated in 2024. “If we nominate Trump again, we’re going to lose. It’s just that clear. We lost with him in ‘18, ’20 and ’22. We know this. He will cost us another election, so I’m just excited about somebody not named Trump,” Ryan told Wisconsin’s Fox 6.

“There are great people running. I know them all. They’re all pretty decent friends of mine, and so I think any one of these candidates that are thinking about getting in the race if they get in the race, would be a great candidate. I think we’re going to beat Joe Biden if we don’t run Donald Trump,” Ryan concluded.

Meanwhile, Fox News continues to dominate the cable news ratings, with January marking the network’s twenty-third consecutive month beating both MSNBC and CNN in total viewers and in the key 25 to 54 age demographic. Networks, like Newsmax, to the right of Fox News rank far behind even CNN and MSNBC in the ratings.

