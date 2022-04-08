WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Stunned When Charlamagne Tells Him Democrats Haven’t Kept Their Promises to Black Americans

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was left stunned when Charlamagne tha God told him that Democrats have failed on their promises to Black Americans.

On Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said, “You do realize Pete, a lot of Black people feel like Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been in office.”

“Really?” Buttigieg replied.

“Yes,” Charlamagne said matter-of-factly.

“Look I get it — because the work is not done,” Buttigieg said. “But the reason I say ‘really’ is we just passed one of the biggest pieces of infrastructure legislation in American history. It was a promise, and it wasn’t just a promise that the Biden-Harris administration made or that Democrats made in 2020.”

“This is a promise that every president and every Congress has made in some way shape or form since I’ve been an adult and we actually did it,” Buttigieg said.

Charlamagne jumped back in to say, “Those are big, broad things and that’s great but I’m talking about things like, things you campaigned on, like the George Floyd Policing Act and the fact our voting rights — 19 states have implemented voter suppression bills. You know that’s going to directly impact us the most.”

“The only strategy the Democrats are going to have is ‘we gotta go out there and vote in mass numbers’ to fight it. That’s not a strategy,” Charlamagne said.

Buttigieg replied, “You’re absolutely right. That work is not done. That work has to get done and it’s not acceptable where we are right now.”

“Look, I don’t think anyone on our side is satisfied with how far we’ve come,” Buttigieg concluded. “We’re pushing for as much as we can get in terms of results in Congress and taking whatever executive actions are available to the president.”

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

