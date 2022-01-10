Podcaster Tim Pool was raided by police officers while on the air in what was discovered to be a “swatting” incident.

Swatting is the act of calling emergency services and making false allegations solely to try and dispatch a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

“The cops just walked in,” Pool said in the middle of his Timcast IRL podcast taping.

Tim Pool gets swatted live during tonight's broadcast of Timcast IRL pic.twitter.com/06X7kUreux — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 7, 2022

“We’ve been swatted. I am extremely unhappy with this,” he continued. “I do not like cops coming into my house when we have mats all over the place. They come back with a warrant. I do not know who let them in or why. I understand they’re here because we got swatted.”

Pool continued that someone phoned the police that two people were murdered at his house. “A report had been made that two people were shot and killed and that the gunman was threating to hurt themselves. They didn’t send a swat team it was just a couple of officers,” Pool noted. “But I am not happy with the idea that they are walking into our studio while we are live.”

Pool also took to Twitter to explain the situation.

Someone called Police and said they shot and killed two people and were going to kill more Police were told not to enter without a warrant but said they didn't need one due to exigent circumstances. This is a large house used as a production studio with many employees on site https://t.co/VDveCal4TE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 7, 2022

