Who is the Minnesota Priest with a Podcast Audience Rivaling Joe Rogan?

During the pandemic, Father Mike Schmitz from Duluth, Minnesota began a project he hoped would reach millions stuck at home with the goal of bringing peace and comfort. He set out to read the Bible each day and release the recording as a podcast.

In January 2021, Schmitz partnered with Ascension Press Media to create The Bible in a Year. The podcast quickly rose in popularity and was ranked the number one podcast on the Apple Podcast charts before their first episode had even dropped.

The podcast maintained the number one ranking for seventeen consecutive days. Over a year later, it still dominates the charts at number seven.

The podcast covers the entire Bible from start to finish each year, providing insight, teachings, and reflection.

As of the beginning of April, Schmitz’s podcast amassed over 238 million downloads, which rivals the audience numbers of industry giants like Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro.

Back in May 2020, it was reported that Rogan’s Spotify exclusive podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience received 190 million downloads a month.

Listen here via The Bible in a Year.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com