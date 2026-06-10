Joe Rogan Tells Trump to ‘Stick to the UFC’ Because Knicks Game Shows ‘They’re Gonna Boo Him Everywhere Else’

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Joe Rogan has some advice for President Donald Trump: don’t waste your time going to non-MMA events.

“He should stick to the UFC,” Rogan said — seemingly half-seriously and half-jokingly — on the Wednesday episode of his podcast. “They’re going to boo him everywhere else.”

Rogan shared his two cents after Trump’s much-publicized trip to Madison Square Garden on Monday to watch his hometown New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Trump was met with a fair amount of boos when he was shown on camera, although there were also pro-Trump cheers of “USA! USA!” that broke out at one point too.

“Oh, they booed him,” comic Joey Diaz told Rogan about the Knicks game.

“I heard it was like cheers and boos,” Rogan said, “but the problem is if there’s cheers and any boos — if there’s like 50/50 [for both], don’t go to that spot.”

Rogan continued, saying he’s seen Trump at about six UFC events — and he’s never been booed once.

“They love him… they f*cking cheer,” Rogan said.

He added anyone who argues otherwise is “distorting reality.” Rogan said the crowd really digs when Trump walks out to Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” — and in the old days when he was pals with Tucker Carlson, it was almost like Trump had assembled the “conservative Avengers,” he added.

Beyond the mixed response Trump got from the fans, some in the media bashed him for hitting the Knicks game too. ESPN star Stephen A. Smith complained Trump would ruin “the vibe” for the Knicks and NYC, before later whining that Trump was “selfish” because of all the Midtown Manhattan congestion he was causing.

Trump punched back against Smith after the Knicks lost on Monday night.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump told reporters. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does actually.”

Watch above.

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