‘You Can’t Play Politician!’ Exasperated Bill Maher Loses It When Vivek Refuses to Say Biden ‘Won’

Bill Maher lost his patience with GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy repeatedly refusing to say that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, in so many words.

Maher sat down with the Republican longshot on his Club Random podcast for a long conversation on politics and the election and the two clashed over the subject of the 2020 election result which Donald Trump and his cohorts continue to call stolen in the face of all evidence to the contrary.

Ramaswamy has been perhaps the most careful not to offend Trump and the MAGA base during the early primary campaign among Republicans, and was just as careful with Maher not say Joe Biden “won” the election — a disqualifying assertion for most of Trump’s dedicated base.

Instead, Ramaswamy said repeatedly that Biden got the most votes and is therefor the duly-elected President of the United States.

Maher pushed several times to get Ramaswamy to say the words “won the election,” but the candidate never did.

MAHER: It’s true, you have a great amount of energy at 38. You’re super smart. But I do see a – something that alarms me, truly. RAMASWAMY: Fair enough. MAHER: Because you don’t have the wisdom about certain issues. I don’t think you think Trump lost the election. RAMASWAMY: Well, I think that Big Tech interfered. You and I have talked about this like a year ago. MAHER: What the fuck does that matter? RAMASWAMY: I want to say. MAHER: Who got the mo– Of course Big Tech interfered. They interfered for Trump. That was all about Fox News being– RAMASWAMY: It’s the largest illegal campaign contribution in human history. MAHER: Okay, but who actually got more votes? RAMASWAMY: Biden got I mean, literally in terms of the number of votes that were counted? MAHER: Yes and Biden won the states that– RAMASWAMY: I have seen no evidence to suggest. MAHER: There is none. That’s why you haven’t seen it. And so Biden won the Electoral College. RAMASWAMY: I want to come back to this topic. MAHER: Wait! Just answer this. No, no, you can’t come back. You can’t play politician now. RAMASWAMY: Well I want to come back after we’re done with this did because they– MAHER: Did Biden win the correct, the amount of electoral votes that they said he won and therefore is the legitimate president? RAMASWAMY: I think the reason he — MAHER: Oh not the right answer! RAMASWAMY: No, the reason, the reason the election was rigged was Big Tech. That’s really the answer, Bill, and — MAHER: It doesn’t matter, Big Tech is always –. RAMASWAMY: It does matter though. MAHER: Yes it does matter, but also, but we can’t. We can’t at the moment it’s happened– RAMASWAMY: I accept that Biden is the presid– duly elected president of the United States. I said at the time, I said it now. MAHER: Everyone does bad things during campaigns, including using BigTech. What matters is then who got the most votes. We have to start with somewhere that’s real. That’s what’s real. Who won those states? That puts him in the White House. And you cannot just say to me, yes, Biden won the election because it– RAMASWAMY: Yes! Well I’ve already, I said that at the time. I said it at the time and I’ve said it since. MAHER: Joe Biden won the election? RAMASWAMY: Biden had the most votes in the election, Biden had the most votes in the election. MAHER: You can’t say those words. It’s like you’re a husband who can’t say–. RAMASWAMY: But the the reason is, Bill, I mean, there’s good data on this. We were systematically suppressed. The Hunter Biden bribery story, which is relevant today. On the eve of an election where most people who are independents said, many people who are independent, enough to change the outcome of the election, said they would have changed their vote had they had access to that information. It’s the greatest trove of election interference in human history. That’s actually the fact. MAHER: No, that would be ‘Russia. If you listening, please find Hillary’s emails and then release them on WikiLeaks.’ That was the biggest breach. I mean, you can’t really believe.

Watch the clip above via Club Random Podcast on YouTube.

