Comedian Zach Galifinakis ripped into America’s obsession with celebrities and blamed it on the reason former President Donald Trump got elected.

“I just thought it was so funny all these celebrities always got interviewed politely,” Galifinakis said about what made him create Between Two Ferns on the latest edition of Conan O’Brein Needs A Friend podcast.

“I just thought there was something funny about not being polite — the idea of that show is kind of a fantasy that I had,” he added. “I had a late-night talk show — years ago with an audience and all that stuff before Between Two Ferns and I was trying to do that stuff then and it just wasn’t panning out because it was on VH1 and they didn’t get what I was doing.”

Galifinakis explained his dream talk show was being able to mock celebrities. “It was kind of a fantasy thing,” he said. “Man if I could just get an interview show where I can roll my eyes at what they’re saying.”

The comedian then blamed America’s fascination with A-listers for Donald Trump’s presidency. “I mean celebrity, in general, should be mocked,” he continued. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s how we ended up with a celebrity president. America’s obsession with celebrity is a mental illness.”

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend Podcast.

