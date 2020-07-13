White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s decision to grant commutation to Roger Stone last Friday, calling the decision a “very important for justice in this country” during a fiery rant in Monday’s press briefing.

Stone was found guilty with seven counts related to misleading Congress and the FBI during investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. He set to report to prison for 40 months despite concerns around the Covid-19 outbreak before Trump’s commuted him.

Several outlets and political figures have condemned the move, including Robert Mueller who wrote a Washington Post op-ed against the decision and a National Review editorial that called it “indefensible.”

“The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice in this country,” McEnany said. “You had a completely bogus Russian witch hunt that found nothing, and in order to justify the waste of taxpayer dollars, you had Robert Mueller charging people with process crimes. It is really curious to me.”

“The last time I checked, they didn’t have 29 FBI agents wearing tactical gear showing up at their house in a predawn raid wielding M-4 rifles and sweeping across the lawn, as with Roger Stone,” McEnany continued. “…Instead, [Andrew] McCabe and [James] Clapper and [John] Brennan and these guys are given lucrative contracts, books, contributor ships. There are really two standards of justice in this country, as Adam Schiff noted, fortunately he doesn’t have the facts to back up the way he meant that term.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

