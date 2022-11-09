‘Act Accordingly’: Conservative ‘Washington Examiner’ Calls on GOP to Dump Trump Citing His ‘Chaos and Dishonor’

The conservative Washington Examiner called on the Republican Party to dump former President Donald Trump during an autopsy of Tuesday’s disastrous midterms.

While there are still votes to be counted, an expected “red wave” never made its way to shore. As a result, a conservative movement in disarray is seeking answers and new leadership. The Examiner‘s editorial team pointed to the data and blamed the party’s shortcomings on Trump.

On Wednesday, the outlet noted Trump’s hand-picked candidates flopped in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere. Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff in Georgia against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but Mehmet Oz lost his race to keep the seat of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will now represent the commonwealth in the Senate for the next six years, in spite of suffering from a stroke in May.

In New Hampshire, Republican Governor Chris Sununu easily fended off his Democratic challenger Tom Sherman. Trump-backed candidate Don Bolduc was not competitive in his race against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

Republican Governors Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp also won by large margins in their respective races in Florida and Georgia – all while separating themselves from Trump (neither candidate was endorsed by Trump).

The Examiner concluded the GOP’s failure to take advantage of Democratic weaknesses should elicit some soul-searching:

This is his fault. Without Trump to run against, Biden and the Democrats would probably have been roundly rebuked by voters. According to the exit poll — the same one that showed 74% of voters either “dissatisfied” or “angry” about the direction of the country — the only person more disliked than Biden was Trump.

The question the outlet’s editorial team asked is if the Republican Party will get the message.

“These midterm elections have made it crystal clear that voters want to move past the chaos and dishonor of the 45th president,” the Examiner concluded. “They want the security and sanity that a competent and effective leader can provide. The Republican Party needs to recognize that, too, and act accordingly.”

Read the piece in its entirety here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com