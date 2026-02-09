Bill Maher and Adam Carolla Bash ‘Exclusionary’ Liberals for Sticking to ‘Groupthink’: ‘They’re Not That Bright!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher and Adam Carolla took turns verbally whacking liberals for being closed-minded and unintelligent bullies who want nothing to do with Americans who do not share their “woke” political opinions.

“They are very exclusionary,” Maher said on the Monday episode of his Club Random podcast. “They really just don’t want to breathe the same air if you’re not exactly with the groupthink — while they’re not that bright!”

Carolla said he completely agreed and that he found that mindset to be counterproductive.

The comic and podcast veteran said he is always amazed at how Democrats are incapable of seeing where they may agree with conservatives they speak with; Carolla said he may agree with a liberal on eight out of 10 topics, but that’s not good enough — it must be 10 out of 10 for Democrats to deem you a good person.

“Listen, I don’t own a gun, I’m not religious at all, I’m for abortion and pot smoking, how right-[wing] can I be?” Carolla marveled.

Maher said he has run into the same problem, where he has been shunned by his fellow liberals for having non-woke takes. And he said the same goes for CBS News boss Bari Weiss. Maher said only a few years ago that liberals would have viewed Weiss as being on their team for being a lesbian and Jewish — but that’s not good enough anymore.

“We need no further credentials to let you know that we are certainly not conservatives, we’re not right-wingers, we’re not whatever you think,” Maher said about himself and Weiss. “And yet, it’s never enough for them. It’s never enough.”

He continued, “We’re just not willing to go along with your insanity. That doesn’t make us conservatives.”

Maher has voiced similar complaints about Democrats before. He ripped liberals who criticized him for having dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump last year, and he told Rob Reiner when he was on Club Random in September that it was a “slippery slope” for Democrats to stop talking to Republicans.

A moment later in Monday’s show, Carolla said he believed liberals have a burning desire to make others “conform” to their views. The Real Time host jumped in and said he dealt with that firsthand during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I did have to conform! I didn’t want the vaccine at all — not that I’m against all vaccines, just I didn’t think I needed that one,” Maher said. “But I had to have it, I couldn’t have continued my life, they wouldn’t have let me do the show.”

Watch above via YouTube.

