Former Tallahassee Mayor and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum is entering a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for alcohol abuse, he announced in a statement Sunday evening.

Gillum was the Democratic nominee in the 2018 race for Florida Governor, losing a close battle to the Republican, then-Congressman Ron DeSantis.

As previously reported, police said Gillum was discovered early Friday morning in a Miami hotel room in an “inebriated state,” and “unable to communicate.”

The police were responding to a call about a suspected overdose. When they arrived at the hotel room, they found Gillum as well as two other men, one of whom was suspected of suffering from an overdose.

The police report also said they found “in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.”

No one was arrested, and Gillum issued a statement later that day stating that he had been celebrating a friend’s wedding and had “had too much to drink,” but emphatically denying he had ever used methamphetamines.

But according to Politico, Gillum’s friends expected him to officiate the ceremony, but he was a “no-show.”

Gollum’s statement also thanked “the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts,” apologized “to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” and asked for privacy, stating that he was going to spend the next few weeks with this family.

Apparently two days was plenty of time for Gillum to reflect. Sunday evening, he released another statement announcing that he had “made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility.”

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse,” stated Gillum in his statement. “I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I now the damaging effects it can have when untreated.”

Gillum added that he “now need[ed] to firmly focus on myself and my family” and would be “stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future,” presumably including his efforts assisting Florida Democrats registering voters and his role at CNN.

