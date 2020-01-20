Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed the Democratic Party is a “center or center-conservative party,” and “not a left party,” during a discussion at MLK Now 2020, Monday, to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I wanted to go back to what you said about our ‘left party’. We don’t have a left party in the United States,” declared Ocasio-Cortez. “The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party.”

“We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare For All. Not even a floor vote that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party,” she continued, adding, “There are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

“But you’re right, it does convey a certain sentiment about true believers, and there are a lot of true believers in that we can capitalism our way out of poverty in the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed. “If anything, that’s probably the majority.”

Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments in her interview with New York Magazine this month.

“They let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive. There’s no standard,” she proclaimed, adding, “Democrats can be too big of a tent.”

The congresswoman then took aim at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, remarking, “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

Watch above via MLK Now 2020.

