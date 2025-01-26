AOC Rages About Coffee Prices After Trump Hits Colombia Over Deportees: ‘Lining The Pockets of Himself and Billionaire Class’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged Sunday about the price of coffee in America after President Donald Trump and the government of Colombia squared off over deportations and tariffs.

On Saturday, Trump announced “emergency tariffs” against Colombia after the South American country denied two U.S. military aircraft carrying migrants being deported under his admiration’s crackdown.

Very shortly after Trump shared the news on his Truth Social app, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro caved, offering his own presidential plane as a transport for deportees. He then also ordered his own tariffs on goods from the United States and wrote an extensive and off the rails response to Trump in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez responded by taking Petro’s side, and arguing that coffee is now going to cost more due to the battle between the Colombian president and Trump, but did not mention Petro’s punitive tariffs on U.S. goods. Colombia is the third largest trading partner to the U.S. in Latin America.

“To ‘punish’ Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote to her followers on X. “Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia.”

To “punish” Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee. Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia. Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class. https://t.co/gcAomtzmCb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2025

She then claimed that Trump is “lining the pockets” of billionaires and himself rather than working in the best interests of American citizens — but did not speculate on any motive on the part of leftist leader Petros.

“Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class,” she added.

Since taking office, Trump directed a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration and has directed his border czar Tom Homan to conduct nationwide deportations. Meanwhile, Trump has also directed the U.S. military to assist with border security.