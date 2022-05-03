AOC Shreds Sens. Collins and Murkowski For Betraying ‘the Nation’s Reproductive Rights’: ‘They Don’t Get to Play Victim Now’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lit into Republican Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Tuesday in light of the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to comments from Murkowski saying, “My confidence in the court has been rocked.” Murkowski was asked by journalists if she felt Trump’s Supreme Court nominees had misled her during the confirmation process by saying they would uphold court precedents.

“If the decision is going the way that the draft that has been revealed is actually the case, it was not—it was not the direction that I believed that the court would take based on statements that have been made about Roe being settled and being precedent,” Murkowski added, as reported by NBC News’s Frank Thorp.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Murkowski’s comments, saying:

Murkowski voted for Amy Coney Barrett when Trump himself proclaimed that he was appointing justices specifically to overturn Roe. She and Collins betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide. They don’t get to play victim now

Ocasio-Cortez referenced Sen. Collins as she made a statement similar to Murkowski earlier on Tuesday as well.

Collins told reporters, “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”

Critics roasted Collins online and resurfaced old interviews of Collins saying Kavanaugh “won’t vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.” The draft decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, reportedly had the support of Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, but Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts noted on Tuesday that while the draft is “authentic” … “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

