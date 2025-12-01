‘Are You Kidding Me?’ Karoline Leavitt Hammers Media After White House Launches Site to Combat ‘Fake News’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday slammed the media while explaining why the White House launched a new website to combat “fake news.”

Days earlier, the White House unveiled a new page calling out what it calls “Media Offenders.” At the top of the page, which will presumably be updated weekly, there is a section dedicated to the “Media Offender of the Week.” At the time of writing, the section had three outlets listed: The Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent. Further down the page, the reporters behind these “misleading” and “biased” articles were also mentioned by name.

Asked by conservative commentator John Fredericks why President Donald Trump’s administration created the page, Leavitt said:

I’m glad you noticed, much to the dismay of some of your colleagues in the room, John; and I think it goes to our original promise on day one to hold the media accountable because, unfortunately — and we deal with this all day, every day around here — there are so many fake stories that are unfortunately written, that have inaccurate characterizations of meetings that took place. And it’s all based on anonymous sourcing and, you know, the standard for journalism unfortunately has dropped to such a historic low in this country. And, again we deal with it every day where you can have an anonymous source who has no idea what they’re talking about, zero credibility, call up a reporter in Washington and say, “Hey, I heard this.” And then the next thing you know, it’s on the front page of The New York Times. It’s really incomprehensible.

Leavitt then cited a pair of articles from The New York Times in an effort to illustrate how Trump’s presidency is covered in comparison to former President Joe Biden’s. She said:

And I will point out one fake news story over the weekend before I let you all go from The New York Times, that took about one-third of the president’s daily calendar and his daily schedule and said that he’s doing less than he did in his first term or he might not be fit for the job. That is unequivocally false, and it’s deeply unfortunate that the story was written by the same outlet and the same reporter who wrote this: “Biden is doing 100% fine after tripping while boarding Air Force One.” Oh! Same outlet, same reporter who wrote that President Trump is not fit for the job. Are you kidding me? You all see him almost every single day! He is the most accessible president in history. He is taking meetings around the clock.

Watch above via Fox News