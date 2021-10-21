Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) mocked a Republican congressman for questioning Attorney General Merrick Garland about the art sales of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) went through a couple paintings by the late painters Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, the former currently listed by the auction company Christie’s for $700,000 and the latter that sold for $500,000.

Buck then went on to point out a “third painting, you may recognize this name, is a Hunter Biden.” This elicited laughter in the room.

“I don’t recognize the painting,” said Garland.

“The Hunter Biden painting sold for $500,000 also,” said Buck.

While the prices of the Hunter Biden artwork were as high as $500,000, his pieces so far have reportedly sold for $375,000 altogether.

“Now you may think that what Hunter Biden is in such exclusive company that he would have a background artistic training, for example. But you would be wrong if you thought that.”

He continued:

And you might think that he had some sort apprenticeship with a world-renowned artist, but you would be wrong again if you thought that. Or perhaps that he’s been selling his work for years and, again, unfortunately, you would be wrong. It turns out that in 2019 Hunter Biden couldn’t find gallery to list his art. And what happened in 2020 that changed all that his dad became president of the United States. So now a single piece of art that Hunter Biden sells for more than the average American home. This art arrangement is so suspicious that the Obama administration ethics czar, Walter Shaub, tweeted on July 10th of this year, “Hunter Biden should cancel this art sale because he knows the prices are based on his dad’s job. Shame on POTUS if he doesn’t ask Hunter to stop.”

Buck went on to say, “By the way Mr. Attorney general, this is the same Hunter Biden who’s being investigated by your department and the IRS for tax fraud.”

Moments later, Buck asked Garland if he would “appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.”

Garland declined to answer, claiming that he cannot discuss any ongoing investigation.

Following Buck’s questioning, Swalwell said, “General Garland, you may not get these four hours back, but you may get some art history credit for today.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

