AS IF! Alicia Silverstone Endorses RFK Jr. on Instagram: ‘A True Leader’

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has said “As if!” to the Democratic establishment and given her support to long-shot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Silverstone explains that she changed her voter registration to Independent last year after feeling “deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn. The division, the lies, the profiteering at the expense of the people and public health.”

“Public health” is what has set the anti-vaccine Kennedy apart from other Democratic figures and what has kept him ostracized from the party of his family legacy. Silverstone has been famously against vaccines for years, though she makes no specific mention of vaccines in her post:

Bobby is a true leader. He loves our country deeply and is the most courageous warrior. He fights for all mothers and children. He fights for our planet, fairness, and freedom. He is someone who can unify the divide in this country. He is a walking history book; a passionate loving human with no tolerance for corruption or bullying. I love his vision of peace, unity, and justice for all. I am uplifted by his commitment to protect civil and worker rights as well as our children’s health. We need leaders who will resolve poverty, pollution, inequality, and stop wars… Bobby is that leader.

Kennedy recently made his case on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and gained another endorsement from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com