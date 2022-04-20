Bannon Interviews GOP Candidate Accused of Groping Eight Women, Day After Trump Announced He Will Hold a Rally For Him

The Republican primary to replace term-limited Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (R-NE) continues to be one of the wildest stories leading into the November midterm elections and in the latest twist the Trump-backed candidate is accused Ricketts of being behind the sexual harassment allegations threatening to derail his campaign.

Businessman Charles Herbster, who is accused of groping 8 different women, joined Steve Bannon on his influential WarRoom podcast on Tuesday and blasted Ricketts.

Bannon introduced Herbster, arguing that recent allegations against him are part of a trend of allegations that “normally happens to a MAGA, Trump-endorsed candidate who is normally leading.” Bannon has previously conducted a similar interview with Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens, who is also facing sexual assault allegations.

Herbster echoed the sentiment later in the interview calling the accusations a “Brett Kavanaugh, Donald J Trump” sexual allegation. Bannon, a former Trump campaign manager, mentioned specific allegations leveled at Herbster by a sitting Republican state senator in Nebraska, which Herbster again denied and claimed are part of an “establishment” smear campaign.

The interview took place the same day that former President Donald Trump announced in an email statement to supporters that he will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska to support Herbster, who he endorsed last October.

Rickets on Monday called for Herbster to drop out of the race and urged him to “seek help.” Bannon noted that Ricketts was once a darling of the conservative right, which Herbster refuted, accusing the sitting governor of being part of the “establishment swamp.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) says Charles Herbster, GOP candidate for governor, should “seek help” and drop out after allegations of groping by 8 women. When asked if that logic applies to Donald Trump and his comments on the Access Hollywood tape, he says “it’s very different.” pic.twitter.com/YLv8lZPIej — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 18, 2022

“Do you think the Governor Ricketts is in back of this?” Bannon then asked Herbster, regarding the allegations.

“There’s no question in my mind about it. He is in back of this,” Herbster responded.



Watch the full interview above

