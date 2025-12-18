Ben Shapiro Lashes Out at ‘Friend’ Megyn Kelly Over Candace Owens Interview: ‘A Moral and Logical Absurdity’

Ben Shapiro lashed out at his “friend” Megyn Kelly on Thursday, accusing her of “cowardice” for not sufficiently condemning Candace Owens’ conspiracy theories about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Shapiro spent much of his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference lashing out at other prominent conservatives, including fellow conference speaker Tucker Carlson, claiming that the conservative movement was “in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty.”

“These people are frauds and they are grifters and they do not deserve your time,” said Shapiro, who argued that prominent conservatives had “a moral obligation to call out” Owens’ “absolutely baseless trash implicating everyone from French intelligence to Mossad to members of TPUSA in Charlie’s murder, or a coverup in that murder.”

He continued, “Erika Kirk and TPUSA never, never should have been put in the position to have to defend themselves against such specious and evil attacks, particularly in a time of mourning, and the people who refuse to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks – and some of them are speaking here – are guilty of cowardice. Yes, cowardice. The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly.”

“Friendship with public figures who say or do evil things is not an excuse for silence on the matter,” argued Shapiro. “So no, Tucker Carlson is not an excuse to go silent on Candace’s targeting of TPUSA.”

He then added, “The same holds true of Megyn Kelly, a person I consider a friend, characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions,” concluding:

That is a non-starter. Meghan Markle is a young mother. Ilhan Omar is a young mother. That doesn’t matter. And when Megyn said this week, quote, “My goal and my job here is to try to understand, yes, where Candace is coming from on this,” and says she sees no purpose in inserting herself, quote, “into this on one side,” that is a moral and logical absurdity. There is only one moral side here, Erika Kirk’s side. You know, the side of the widow with two children whose husband was shot live on camera in front of all of us. Friendship with the person accusing TPUSA of a coverup of Charlie’s murder is no excuse for cowardice.

Kelly responded to Shapiro’s speech in a social media post, writing, “@benshapiro & @bariweiss in a joint attack on yours truly (their ‘friend’) tonight w/o a damn clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months. Prob should have checked w/ @TPUSA & @MrsErikaKirk first. I’m embarrassed for them.”

Watch above via RSBN.