Megyn Kelly went off on Tuesday in an expletive-filled rant targeting critics who accused her of cozying up to conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

“To the hateful people whom I used to call friends who have been all over the internet trying to shame me and say that no one should ever listen to this program again because I haven’t spoken out on the Erika and Candace conflict: I don’t have any pearls of wisdom other than go f*ck yourselves. Go f*ck yourselves,” said Kelly on her Sirius XM radio show.

Kelly sparked controversy in recent months by adamantly refusing to condemn the likes of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for some of the more outlandish and unfounded claims they make, particularly with regard to the conspiracy theories being spread regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Owens has accused everyone from Israel to the U.S. military to Turning Point USA itself of having been involved. Erika Kirk publicly asked Owens last week to “stop” spreading conspiracies about her husband’s murder.

🚨NEW: Megyn Kelly *TORCHES* ex-"friends" who attacked her for staying silent on Candace Owens-Erika Kirk feud while she privately worked to unite them🚨 "Go f*ck yourselves. You have no f*cking clue what's going on. You don't know what I do behind the scenes."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/sbHKrddpSS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 16, 2025

Kelly continued, “You have no fucking clue what’s going on. You don’t know what I do behind the scenes, and your world is so myopically online you fail to understand there are real humans involved here. Actually being able to touch grass and have relationships with them, which is something I’m doing, could prove to actually benefit all involved. Maybe it won’t. Maybe it won’t at all, but it’s at least got a shot. I’m not sure your Twitter shame game has gotten anything of value done.”

.@MegynKelly REVEALS her behind-the-scenes role in helping make the Erika Kirk and Candace Owens meeting happen. Subscribe now: https://t.co/Y12z2uLeBJ pic.twitter.com/lespMAzIgt — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 16, 2025

Kelly also addressed the recent meeting between Owens and Erika Kirk and her role in bringing it together. “Many of my viewers have been wondering why I haven’t said anything, given my previous statements about Erika. And the reason is that I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a détente between them,” Kelly said, adding:

Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of a sit-down with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public—might air in some way, shape, or form—and asked if I would facilitate that meeting between the two of them. And I said yes immediately. Of course I would. I reached out to Candace. She said, “Absolutely, I’m thrilled it’s you. I am in.” And the two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they’d both be comfortable with: where, when, et cetera. And eventually it changed after they hit some roadblocks. Again, that’s for someone else to tell you about if they so choose. I understand my core audience knows who I am and would never have assumed the worst about me—that I was just abandoning Erika or getting ready to pounce on Candace and insert myself into this on one side. I’m not getting ready to do that, and I don’t want that. I don’t think that’s God’s role for me here. I really fully believe God’s role for me here is to possibly play a role in getting this whole thing to a better place. I think I might be in a position to help construct that. Maybe, maybe not. But sitting here in my studio in Connecticut, just slinging mud at one side or the other, or tearing people down, or expressing my disgust, my outrage? Pointless here. My goal and my job here, I think, is to try to understand—yes, where Candace is coming from on this. I know you’re not supposed to say that. You’re supposed to just immediately condemn her. But I love the Turning Point guys, and I don’t believe for one second any of them had anything to do with Charlie’s murder. Not for one second do I believe that. People who care about Candace and love Erika have been in a tough position as this whole thing has escalated—and care about Turning Point, which I deeply do—and I will make sure that their legacy is not destroyed. And I will do everything within my power to help them thrive, including supporting my own kids in forming a Turning Point chapter and going out to AmFest and helping headline that event and encouraging everyone I know within the conservative movement to go and support them and to donate.

