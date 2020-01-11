comScore
Bernie Supporters Drag CNN for ‘No Clear Leader’ Headline on Poll With Sanders Clearly in Lead

By Caleb HoweJan 11th, 2020, 4:18 pm

Activists and politicos were burning up and burning CNN Friday and Saturday over their recent use of a poll graphic headline that read “no clear leader” over poll results that showed Bernie Sanders clearly in the lead.

The particular screenshot of the poll that drew social media fire was from Friday night’s CNN Tonight, during which host Don Lemon and guest CNN political analyst Harry Enten discussed the situation in Iowa. Enten was clear in his commentary that the four front-runners are the only real contenders, and that he believes the nominee will come from among them.

The two tweets that started it all suggested an ulterior motive on CNN’s part.

Dozens of similar tweets and retweets followed.

This one was pretty funny:

And this, obviously, was the most famous one.

The actual segment wasn't too bad, and there is a point to be had about the margin of error:

Nevertheless, it's a pretty big deal for Sanders to be in the lead here, and people noticed that CNN's presentation was decidedly down-played.

The question of whether CNN would label a poll this way for any other Democratic candidate, margin of error or not, seems at this point still an open one.

