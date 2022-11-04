Biden Accuses Republicans of ‘Rooting for Recession’ Following Jobs Report, Admits Families ‘Squeezed’ By Inflation

President Joe Biden accused Republicans of “rooting for recession” following the release of the October jobs report, which showed 261,000 jobs were added to the economy while Americans continue to deal with inflation.

Biden claimed in Friday tweets the “economy is strong,” but admitted families are “squeezed” by inflated costs. He also accused Republicans of wanting to further raise “healthcare and energy costs.”

“Today’s jobs report shows we’ve added 261,000 jobs and maintained a historically low unemployment rate of 3.7% – our economy is strong,” he wrote. “And, folks, despite Republican leadership rooting for recession, our economy continues to grow and add jobs as gas prices come down. But look, I know families are squeezed by global inflation. It’s why I have a plan to lower costs and build an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

But look, I know families are squeezed by global inflation. It's why I have a plan to lower costs and build an economy from the bottom up and middle out. The Republican plan is different. They want to increase health care and energy costs, while giving tax breaks to the wealthy. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2022

In a statement celebrating the jobs report, the president vowed to tackle inflation.

“We’re going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. But as long as I’m president, I’m not going to accept an argument that the problem is too many Americans are finding good jobs,” he wrote.

In his statement, Biden took another swipe at Republicans, claiming statements from the party’s leadership “sure seem to indicate they are rooting for a recession.”

INBOX: @potus Biden comments on the jobs report include this: “…while comments by Republican leadership sure seem to indicate they are rooting for a recession, the US economy continues to grow and add jobs even as gas prices continue to come down.” pic.twitter.com/mNuJjzHZao — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 4, 2022

Republicans have honed in on inflation struggles as a main concern for voters headed into the midterms. GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reacted to the jobs report on Friday by tweeting that current inflation “wipes out wage growth.” She also referenced a CNN poll that found three quarters of respondents feel that the economy is already in a recession.

“Today’s jobs report shows the Great American Pay Cut keeps hitting workers as inflation wipes out wage growth. That’s why 75% of Americans say they feel like the economy is in a recession,” McDaniel tweeted.

Today’s jobs report shows the Great American Pay Cut keeps hitting workers as inflation wipes out wage growth. That’s why 75% of Americans say they feel like the economy is in a recession. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 4, 2022

Click for more on the 2022 Midterms from Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com