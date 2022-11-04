Liz Cheney Schools Marjorie Taylor Greene With Soviet History Lesson: ‘Now You Stand With Putin Against Freedom’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took her fellow Republican lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), to task on Friday for pushing an isolationist foreign policy after vowing during a Thursday Trump rally in Iowa to cut off U.S. funding to help Ukraine defend itself from the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.
The exchange began with Cheney tweeting a section from Greene’s bombastic speech at the Trump rally, in which Greene said, “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first.”
Cheney captioned Greene’s remark, which went viral online, noting, “This is exactly what Putin wants. If we’d had Republicans like this in the 1980s, we would have lost the Cold War.”
Greene then shot back, writing, “There are two things that are in the past.”
“1. You and your Daddy’s Republican Party that sent our military to fight foreign wars on the backs of American tax dollars and didn’t win a damn thing,” Greene argued, adding, “2. You.”
Greene was apparently taking a dig at Cheney for losing her Republican primary over the summer.
Cheney, who has since endorsed multiple Democrats this cycle and refused to cave to former President Donald Trump and his followers, hit back, writing:
Here’s some history for you, Marjorie. Russia was part of the Soviet Union.
The Soviet Union was Communist.
Putin was a member of the KGB.
Communism & KGB = bad.
America won the Cold War.
It was a great victory for freedom.
Now you stand with Putin against freedom & America.
Helen Andrews, a senior editor at the American Conservative, reacted to Cheney’s tweet, saying, “I’m sorry, this is just an amazing tweet.”
Cheney’s tweet quickly went viral as users weighed in on the exchange; here are some more responses:
