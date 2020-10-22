Joe Biden’s campaign informed the media that the former vice president has tested negative for the coronavirus as he heads into his final debate with President Donald Trump.

“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement picked up by ABC’s Johnny Verhovek.

.@JoeBiden tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 today ahead of the debate “Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected.” This is his 13th negative test since Trump’s positive diagnosis — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 22, 2020

Biden’s health has been closely monitored ever since his last in-person encounter with Trump. Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus shortly after his first debate against his Democratic rival, which seemed to originate from a superspreader event that occurred at the White House.

The president recovered from the virus after three days of hospitalization at Walter Reed. Tonight’s debate was supposed to be Trump’s third face-off with Biden, but the second one was cancelled between Trump’s diagnosis, the lack of transparency with his testing history, and the president’s refusal to accept the debate’s reformatting into a virtual event.

