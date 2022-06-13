‘Big Massive Dumps’ Trends on Twitter After Jan. 6 Committee Airs Infamous Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot apparently reminded everyone on Twitter how much they missed an infamous 2020 interview between Donald Trump and Fox News host Martia Bartiromo in which the then-president referred to “big massive dumps” of ballots supposedly used to help rig the 2020 election against him.

The “big massive dumps” clip has gone from an interview that raised eyebrows shortly after the election to actual evidence being presented by the committee investigating Trump’s alleged role in the Capitol riot. The committee used it to argue his insistence on pushing election fraud theories with zero proof inspired his followers to breach the Capitol that day.

Speaking to Bartiromo, Trump laid out a grand conspiracy of fraud, even suggesting the FBI could be involved. According to him, these massive “dumps” of ballots were made after it was clear he was winning. The then-president said there was no way Biden could have received 80 million votes without providing evidence to back up his suspicions.

“And what happened, if you watched the election, I was called by the biggest people, saying congratulations,” Trump said. “Political people. ‘Congratulations, sir, you just won the election.’ It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers, and I’m sure you felt that way. This election was over. And then they did dumps. They called them dumps. Big massive dumps in Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and all over.”

Throughout the hearing, the committee aired clips of other Trump officials dismissing the election fraud theories pushed by Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

It didn’t take long after the clip was played at Monday’s hearing for the phrase to start trending on Twitter and for the small clip from the interview to be reposted again and again.

“I can never get enough of the ‘big massive dumps’ clip,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted in response to the trend.

“Pretty jarring statements from Bill Barr, but all I can think about is that our nation is divided over “big massive dumps. Honestly, that checks,” comedian Heather Gardner wrote.

