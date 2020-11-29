‘This is Disgusting!’ Maria Bartiromo Goes Off After Trump Claims Biden Could Not Have Received More Black Votes Than Obama

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo expressed outrage as President Donald Trump leveled a series of baseless allegations of voter fraud in support of the outlandish conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from him.

Bartiromo, whose network Fox News has called the race for Joe Biden, landed the first interview with Trump since he lost re-election. The lengthy phone interview, which came as top Republicans prepare for a Biden administration and the Trump administration begins the transition to a new president, focused almost entirely on Trump’s claims that the election was stolen through fraud.

A dizzying series of false claims and conspiracy theories were mounted by Trump and Bartiromo throughout the interview, ranging from allegations that the FBI and Justice Department are involved in the stolen election to claims that the election was rigged through voting machines.

Trump also repeatedly claimed that Biden could not have won more votes than former President Barack Obama, citing this hunch as evidence the election was rigged.

“We won the election easily. There’s not way Joe Biden got 80 million votes. There’s no way Joe Biden beat Barack Obama in the Black communities of various cities,” Trump said. “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

“This is disgusting!” Bartiromo exclaimed in response. “And we cannot allow America’s election to be corrupted.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

