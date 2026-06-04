Jared Moskowitz Sounds Off on Controversial Dem House Candidate: ‘Not in Line With Our Values’

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) warned the Democratic Party against embracing candidates who “clearly are not in line with our values” when asked about Adam Hamawy’s Democratic primary win in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Moskowitz spoke to The Free Press about Hamawy’s past and his likely November victory in a heavily blue district.

“The idea that we’ve expanded the tent to the point that we’re putting people in that clearly are not in line with our values, I think, is a real long-term mistake,” Moskowitz told The Free Press’s Audrey Fahlberg.

Fahlberg reported that Moskowitz also said the issue of what committees Hamawy should join is something to be addressed after the election.

Hamawy has sparked controversy and drawn intense scrutiny over his past associations with the so-called Blind Sheikh, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in 1995 as part of the investigations into the first World Trade Center bombing. Hamawy served as a defense witness during the trial.

Hamawy, a plastic surgeon and former U.S. Army veteran, has also come under fire for having volunteered in a Gaza hospital, which was later learned to be a Hamas operations center in the recent conflict there.

On Wednesday, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called for Hamawy to be investigated by Congress, “How in the hell has a defense witness in the 1993 WTC bombing, with ties to Al-Qaeda been nominated by the Democrats to serve in Congress?”

“If elected in November, Congress should fully investigate his ties to terrorist organizations and determine whether he is fit to serve,” concluded Lawler.

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