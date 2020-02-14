Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio will reportedly endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president at some point this month.

According to the New York Times, which cited “people familiar with the plans,” de Blasio is “expected to travel with Mr. Sanders on Sunday and Monday in Nevada, where they will appear together at canvassing events ahead of the caucuses there on Feb. 22.”

As of Friday, however, the “timing” of the mayor’s endorsement “was still being hashed out.”

Last year, de Blasio himself was also running for the Democratic nomination, though quickly ended his campaign in September.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time,” he said at the time. “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic party that stands for working people.”

In 2019, de Blasio also claimed Sanders would have won the presidential election in 2016 if he were the nominee.

“You know, hindsight’s 20/20, but I think when we look at it now, that was a moment where there was such desire for change,” he explained.

