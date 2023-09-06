Bill Maher Says Hunter Biden Scandal Is ‘Real Corruption’ – ‘But It’s Nothing Like What Trump Did’

Bill Maher sat down with MSNBC’s Ari Melber Wednesday to talk a little politics. The conversation began with the differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and whether the two can even be compared at all:

I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden. And in a lot of cases, I guess Joe’s now for Trump, pretty much out there saying it. Do I love everything about Biden? No, but, you know, I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did– now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. Stinks to the high heavens. I mean, that’s real corruption there that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover, but it’s nothing like what Trump did. I mean, there’s just no equivalency. You can say ‘what aboutism’ for anything. But like I said to him, you just can’t tell unlike things apart if you see that the same way. But, you know, they also shouldn’t cover up what — I mean, if Don Jr. had done the things that Hunter Biden did, he would be every day. If they found cocaine in the White House? “Whose could it be? Who does cocaine around here? We can’t figure it out.”

Special Counsel David Weiss announced Wednesday that he would seek a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on gun charges that could be announced by the end of this month.

Hunter had originally struck a plea agreement on the same gun charge plus two tax charges that fell apart this summer. At the time, Weiss indicated that there would be no new deal.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com