Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday morning that Sen. Bernie Sanders’s “makes a grave mistake,” in reference to the Senator’s claim that he would not take Mike Bloomberg’s money if he ended up winning the Democratic primary.

Sheekey quickly began attacking Sanders during the interview, stating, “Listen, I think Sen. Sanders and I think Donald Trump are the two greatest reality TV stars in this campaign … we’re hoping that Americans are looking for something in the middle.”

When Ruhle asked Sheekey, “If Sen. Sanders is the candidate, what do you do with your money machine?” the campaign manager answered by explaining that if Sanders thinks “we don’t all need to come together to ultimately defeat this president in November, I think he’s sadly mistaken.”

“And I worry a lot about that. That he’s too ideological and too focused on an extreme, just like Donald Trump in a sense was in his own way… it’s a real problem,” added Sheekey

Sticking to the ideology that the Democratic candidates “need to figure out how to consolidate different factions of this party,” Sheekey also went after Elizabeth Warren, stating, “I do wonder sometimes what’s more important to Sen. Warren, banging on us or actually helping the party and focusing on her own chances of winnability.”

Watch in the video above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]