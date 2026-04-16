TMZ confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday about the bonkers story that he cut “the penis out of a roadkill raccoon.”

The raccoon story comes to life in New York Post writer Isabel Vincent’s new book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise. In it, Kennedy himself recounts his shocking interaction with a dead raccoon.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy is quoted as saying in the book.

He alleged that he collected the genitals to “study them later” while his “kids waited patiently in the car.”

A reporter dared to ask the question of the penis’s fate while Kennedy was on Capitol Hill for a hearing.

“Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead penis?” the TMZ reporter asked as Kennedy walked by. “Where is it now?”

Although Kennedy offered no verbal response, he did chuckle at the question. He appeared to be amused and perhaps simultaneously laughing at the story of what happened in his own head without choosing to share it aloud.

Kennedy is no stranger to roadkill stories.

In 2024, he admitted to picking up roadkill meat his “whole life” and keeping a “freezer full of it.”

He also claimed responsibility for leaving a dead bear cub in New York City over a decade ago after he picked up the animal, which he claimed a woman had hit with her van.

Allegedly, Kennedy intended to skin and eat the bear he’d found in Upstate New York but ran out of time after making a trip to New York City for a meal at the Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. So, he abandoned the dead cub in Central Park and staged the scene to make it look as though it had been struck and killed by a cyclist.

Watch above via TMZ.

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