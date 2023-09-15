‘I’m Truly Sorry’: Lauren Boebert Apologizes For ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior at Musical and Misleading Public About Her Vaping

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has issued an apology for her “unacceptable” behavior at Beetlejuice the musical on Sunday and for misleading the public about vaping in the theater.

In a Friday statement to 9News Denver, Boebert wrote, “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

She continued:

There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry. Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.

Boebert concluded, “I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.”

The congresswoman made headlines after she was escorted out of the musical in Denver for being disruptive and then allegedly refusing to leave. CCTV footage released days after the incident showed Boebert vaping, dancing, taking flash photographs, and getting extremely handsy with her companion to the annoyance of others in the audience.

Boebert received further backlash after CCTV footage proved that she had in fact been vaping inside the theater, despite her initial insistence that such behavior had not taken place. Before the footage was released, Boebert’s spokesperson had called the allegations a misunderstanding and suggested that the theater’s fog machines were to blame.

