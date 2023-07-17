Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been outraised by her Democratic challenger, whom she defeated in 2022 by only 546 votes, in the last two quarters – by wide margins.

Adam Frisch, who announced he would again challenge Boebert in February, brought in $2.6 million in the second quarter from April through June. Boebert brought in $818,000 in donations, less than a third of the Democrat’s haul, reported the Colorado Sun.

In the first quarters of the year, Frisch raised $1.7 million to Boebert’s $760,000 – despite not campaigning for the full period.

Frisch’s campaign told the Sun that their haul broke a record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”

The Sun also broke down where those donations came from, noting that Frisch – a former Aspen city council member – pulled in more donations from inside Colorado than Boebert did.

“More than one-third of Frisch’s itemized donations so far this year came from Coloradans, compared with 26% of Boebert’s donations. She received 14% of her itemized donations from Texas and 11% from Florida, while Frisch received 12% from California donors and 11% from those in New York,” reported the Sun.

