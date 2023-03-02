‘Both Those Dudes Gonna Get Crushed!’ Impromptu 2024 Debate Breaks Out On Capitol Steps Between GOP and Dem Congressmen

Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Byron Donalds (R-FL) engaged in a light-hearted impromptu debate on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday about who is going to win the 2024 presidential election.

Not surprisingly, both House members backed the popular standard bearers of their respective parties, with Donalds boosting former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), while Bowman backed Biden and name-dropped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D).

“Listen, it’s cool to have two people in my state that could be president. I don’t know about New York. I’m just going to say though,” Donalds began, kicking off the conversations.

“Who you think is going to be a president? DeSantis?” shot back Bowman.

“DeSantis, he doesn’t have a shot, he’s a nationalist. He’s a white supremacist. He’s anti-gay. He’s anti-woman. He’s anti-Black. There’s no way he can be president,” Bowman added.

Donalds replied, “My former colleagues in the legislature, Republican and Democrat, when all that stuff is coming up. Last year I called them. I said, tell me what’s happening. They were like, It’s really not that. But people are trying to raise a fuss. I’ve had the conversations. It’s not true. I’ve had the conversation.”

Bowman shifted the conversation a bit, asking, “Why can’t those who have been incarcerated, who are released, who have done their time, why can’t they be re-enfranchised and be allowed to vote?”

“They are in our state,” Donalds insisted.

“No, they are not man!” Bowman replied.

“Jamaal, I voted for the bill tomorrow. I was there when they drafted it,” Donalds replied.

“Who’s the second guy? Second person?” Bowman demanded.

“Come on now. You know, that’s Trump and Ron,” Donalds replied.

“Trump and Ron?” hit back in joking tone.

“So Trump claims Florida now. He don’t claim New York,” Bowman added.

“He been claim Florida,” Donalds replied.

“Bye Felicia, bye Felicia!” joked Bowman.

“That’s what he said. That’s what he said to Kathy. Oh, he told Kathy Hochul. He said, ‘I got to go,’” Donalds joked back.

“Both those dudes gonna get crushed,” Bowman declared.

“Stop. By who the man in 1600?” Donalds shot back.

“Gretchen Whitmer, if she wanted to jump in, she would kill both of them. Secondly, Biden will kill both of them by them. Biden passed three bipartisan pieces of legislation,” an emphatic Bowman replied.

“You know what that’s like? You know what that’s like, saying Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes,” replied Donalds with a laugh.

“Biden passed three bipartisan pieces of legislation after an insurrection during a global pandemic, opened back up the schools. Killing the game at 78,” Bowman replied.

The two then jested a bit over Biden’s legislative accomplishments.

“Biden will wipe the flow with DeSanits,” Bowman declared.

“In what world? Bizzaro land?” Donalds demanded.

The two then repeated some of their respective party’s talking points.

“CHIPS Act, Infrastructure Bill. Safer communities Act, historic investment in climate, $35 insulin,” Bowman said as Donalds said, “Stop.”

“High inflation, overrun southern border. Fentanyl on everybody’s streets,” Donalds shot back, saying, “I can do the same thing.”

“DeSantis can’t run on being a racist,” hit back Bowman as the debate wound down.

Watch the full clip above.

