comScore

BREAKING: Chaos in the House as Vote to Strike Pelosi’s Trump Remarks From the Record Fails

By Josh FeldmanJul 16th, 2019, 5:38 pm

The House of Representatives has voted along party lines––232-190––against striking Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s remarks from the record after an objection raised by a Republican member that led to a very chaotic scene in the chamber.

Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican party to become an independent, voted with the Democrats against the motion.

To review: Republican Congressman Doug Collins objected to Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s remarks calling President Donald Trump‘s tweets racist, regarding the resolution the House will be voting on later to condemn his remarks.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting, and those comments are racist,” she said, before Collins objected.

After some debate, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver literally just abandoned the chair and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer subsequently ruled from the chair that Pelosi’s words were out of order before they took up the vote.

Pelosi said in remarks to reporters later this afternoon that she doesn’t regret her remarks:

If this all seems chaotic and confusing, well, even some Washington reporters were struck by how this all unfolded:

UPDATE –– 5:53 pm ET: The House has also voted to restore Pelosi’s speaking privileges on the floor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: