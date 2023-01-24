GOP Congresswoman Destroys McCarthy: He ‘Needs to Stop Bread and Circuses in Congress and Start Governing for a Change’

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN) called for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to stop waging political warfare with Democrats and start focusing on governing the country.

McCarthy faces pressure from the GOP and opposition from Democrats over his pledges to remove Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from their committee assignments. The effort stems from political grudges that conservatives have held against the three lawmakers for years, but Spartz’s office released a statement on Tuesday to oppose the move to have them stricken from their committees.

Two wrongs do not make a right. Speaker Pelosi took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process. Speaker McCarthy is taking unprecedented actions this Congress to deny some committee assignments to the Minority without proper due process again. As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again. Speaker McCarthy needs to stop “bread and circuses” in Congress and start governing for a change.

Spartz voted “present” during most of the ballots in the recent House Speaker election, but ultimately backed McCarthy on the 15th and final ballot to help give him the job he had long coveted.

The phrase “bread and circuses” comes from a Latin expression referring to how the ruling class would provide superficial means to appease the masses while distracting them from broader concerns.

