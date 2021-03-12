House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over allegations of sexual harassment on Friday.

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support,” Nadler said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point.”

“Governor Cuomo is guaranteed due process under law,” he continued. “Although his accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed, the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgment about his liability for any alleged criminal act. But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in criminal charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership. The question before us is squarely a political judgment.”

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

