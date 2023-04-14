The Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking secret military documents in a gaming chatroom has been formally charged in federal court.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, appeared in shackles and a brown khaki jumpsuit as he faced the judge in Boston on Friday.

The BBC reports that a man shouted, “Love you, Jack,” in the courtroom, and Teixeira responded, “You too, dad.”

Teixeira is charged with unlawfully copying and possessing classified defense records, and knowingly removing classified records. Each offense can carry up to 10 years in prison, according to Reuters. He did not enter a plea.

Reuters added that the news wire “reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled ‘Secret’ and ‘Top Secret,’ but has not independently verified their authenticity. The number of documents leaked is likely to be over 100.”

Teixeira was arrested by heavily-armed FBI tactical agents Thursday as he read a book on his porch at home in Massachusetts. Video showed Teixeira slowly walking backward toward the agents with his hands on top of his head before he was surrounded and loaded into a vehicle.

The FBI confirmed that Teixeira had held a top-secret security clearance since 2021 and had access to top-secret programs. They say he served as an E-3/airman first class and was stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts.

The Pentagon called the leak a “deliberate criminal act” at a news conference shortly before Teixeira was arrested. Officials are still “assessing the damage” caused by the leak, according to Reuters.

This is believed to be the most serious security breach since U.S. Army Private First Class Chelsea Manning in 2010. Manning received 35 years in prison but was later pardoned by President Barak Obama.

A detention hearing is set for Wednesday and Teixeira could be detained until trial.

