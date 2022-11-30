Charlamagne Tha God Rejects Use of ‘Transphobic’ Label to Stifle Debate On ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors in Fox Interview

Charlamagne Tha God bit back at critics using the label “transphobic” when debating medical care for children.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the radio host argued there’s a “legitimate debate to be had” when it comes to offering “gender-affirming” care to minors, and throwing out labels like “transphobic” only puts a cap on conversations.

“Things like that bother me because it’s like we’re not even allowing ourselves to have the conversation. Like, you’re just putting these labels on people. Like I’m transphobic because I feel like I’m, you know, just using a little common sense here,” Charlamagne told Fox News Digital.

The Hell of a Week host added:

There’s certain things minors cannot do because they’re minors. So you don’t think something as big as changing your gender, shouldn’t you wait until you’re at least 18? The fact that people can’t even have a conversation about that without labeling somebody transphobic is very, very, very, very strange to me because it’s not like these people are saying, ‘No, we don’t want anybody transitioning,’ you know. Or ‘being trans is wrong.’ They’re simply saying, ‘Hey, let these minors wait until they’re a certain age.’ That’s very worthy of a conversation.

He also set his sights on cancel culture during the conversation, similarly arguing trying to silence someone only ends needed debate on issues.

“Now, don’t get me wrong. There are things that you can say that it is just dangerous, you know, that can get people hurt, that can get people killed. That’s different. But if it’s just a difference of opinion, let’s have the conversation,” he said.

Despite this stance, Charlamagne called for more regulation of social media platforms, including Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“I think that there should be rules and regulations to social media,” he said. “It is a broadcast platform. There’s not a broadcast platform in this country that is not regulated. Social media should not be an exception.”

