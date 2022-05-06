Charlie Kirk Says Trump Has ‘Anointed’ People to Carry on the ‘New Right’ Unlike Bush Who ‘Has No Legacy’

Charlie Kirk declares that former President Donald Trump has “anointed” people to move the “new right” forward.

On Thursday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he responded to President Joe Biden’s recent claims that the “MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”

Kirk said, “I got my start in the Tea Party Movement. The Tea Party movement was awesome. I still believe everything I believed back then. The Tea Party movement was a reaction though, to Barack Obama‘s massive federal overspending.”

“So the Tea Party went into the MAGA movement,” Kirk said. “Now we see the MAGA movement, and this is a great thing for Donald Trump. I told him this yesterday when I saw him. I’m going to see him again tonight at Mar-a-Lago. The MAGA movement will now live beyond him for a very long time.”

He continued, “Every political leader, deep down, wants that. Right? Every political leader wants it not to stop with them. I mean the Bushes, it stopped with them. That’s it, they’re done. They don’t have a legacy.”

“Reagan, he had coattails for a long time. Donald Trump has successfully been able to anoint other people to say that ‘this is the new right,’ the new republican party,” he said.

