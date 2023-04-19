Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) clashed in-studio over a variety of topics on Wednesday’s edition of CNN Primetime.

At one point, Bowman recalled congressional testimony stating Donald Trump demanded the Secret Service drive him to the Capitol just before the insurrection.

Donalds, who endorsed Trump for president in 2024, defended him.

“I remember Hillary Clinton once said in a debate in 2016 that if Donald Trump became president of the United States, we will be on the precipice of World War III,” Donalds said. “Well, that never happened. As a matter of fact, the world got a lot safer if anybody’s got it is on the precipice.”

Donalds explained he endorsed Trump because he has already done the job.

“What I’m looking for is somebody who can come in – day one – and get America back on track,” he said. “Donald Trump has done it once. He can do it again.”

Bowman responded by addressing some of the Donalds’ earlier comments about the U.S. tax code before moving on to Trump.

“Now, in terms of Donald Trump, the brother is making the debate way too easy for me,” Bowman said. “World War III? We had the first attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812! The first attack on the U.S. Capitol by U.S. citizens in U.S. history. Who facilitated and nurtured this attack? Donald J. Trump on Twitter!”

“That’s actually not true,” Donalds protested before challenging Bowman to cite Trump’s exact words. “Name a statement. Jamaal, name a statement.”

“He said in his speech, ‘I’m gonna meet you down there,'” Bowman replied, referring to Trump’s speech in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol where Congress was certifying the election. Trump spent two months telling his supporters the election had been stolen from him and that to not overturn the election would mean the end of the republic.

“He tried to ride with the Secret Service!” Bowman said, alluding to testimony stating Trump futilely tried to get agents to drive him to the Capitol on that day.

Bowman’s characterization of that moment was one for the ages.

“They was like, ‘Chill, President Trump – you buggin! You can’t ride with us!'” he continued. “He let his supporters come in past the metal detectors with guns during the speech on Jan. 6.'”

Bowman was referring to testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before Congress a Secret Service agent told her Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo an a vain attempt to go to the Capitol.

“He’s endorsing an insurrectionist!” Bowman said about Donalds.

“Not true at all,” Donalds said before noting that some Democrats voted against certifying the Republican victories in 2000 and 2004, though the Capitol managed not to be stormed each time.

Watch above via CNN.

